HeadlineNews 15-month-old reunites with first responders who saved her life By: Mark White Date: October 1, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tags15-month-oldAir EvacAmbulance Inc. of Laurel CountyNora Trejoreunited with first responders Previous articlePar for the CourseNext articleWhitley County Volleyball improves to 22-1 on season SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Prosecutors recommend five-year prison sentence for W’burg woman accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy Whitley County Volleyball improves to 22-1 on season Par for the Course CHS girls soccer team defeats South Laurel Heritage Day, Oktoberfest planned Saturday in Williamsburg More like thisRelated Prosecutors recommend five-year prison sentence for W’burg woman accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy Mark White - October 1, 2026 Prosecutors are recommending a five-year prison sentence for a... Whitley County Volleyball improves to 22-1 on season Jennifer K. Perkins - October 1, 2026 Whitley County’s Volleyball team took down cross-town rival Williamsburg... Par for the Course Mark White - October 1, 2026 Way to go Corbin High School Lady Redhounds Golf... CHS girls soccer team defeats South Laurel Jennifer K. Perkins - October 1, 2026 Corbin’s girls soccer team improved to 7-6-1 on the...