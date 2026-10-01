SportsVolleyball Whitley County Volleyball improves to 22-1 on season By: Jennifer K. Perkins Date: October 1, 2026 Whitley County’s Volleyball team took down cross-town rival Williamsburg on Sept. 24. The Colonels swept three sets to earn the win. The team is four time back to back 13th Region champions. As of Sept. 28, they are 22-1 on the season. Jennifer K. Perkins TagsWhitley County High SchoolWhitley County High School Volleyball TeamWilliamsburg High SchoolWilliamsburg High School Volleyball Team Previous article15-month-old reunites with first responders who saved her lifeNext articleProsecutors recommend five-year prison sentence for W’burg woman accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Prosecutors recommend five-year prison sentence for W’burg woman accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy 15-month-old reunites with first responders who saved her life Par for the Course CHS girls soccer team defeats South Laurel Heritage Day, Oktoberfest planned Saturday in Williamsburg More like thisRelated Prosecutors recommend five-year prison sentence for W’burg woman accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy Mark White - October 1, 2026 Prosecutors are recommending a five-year prison sentence for a... 15-month-old reunites with first responders who saved her life Mark White - October 1, 2026 First responders see a lot of tragedy as they... Par for the Course Mark White - October 1, 2026 Way to go Corbin High School Lady Redhounds Golf... CHS girls soccer team defeats South Laurel Jennifer K. Perkins - October 1, 2026 Corbin’s girls soccer team improved to 7-6-1 on the...