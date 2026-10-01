Menu
Search
Subscribe
SportsVolleyball

Whitley County Volleyball improves to 22-1 on season

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

Date:

Whitley County’s Volleyball team took down cross-town rival Williamsburg on Sept. 24.

The Colonels swept three sets to earn the win.

The team is four time back to back 13th Region champions.

As of Sept. 28, they are 22-1 on the season.

Share
Written by:
Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
Previous article
15-month-old reunites with first responders who saved her life
Next article
Prosecutors recommend five-year prison sentence for W’burg woman accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Prosecutors recommend five-year prison sentence for W’burg woman accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy

Mark White Mark White -
Prosecutors are recommending a five-year prison sentence for a...

15-month-old reunites with first responders who saved her life

Mark White Mark White -
First responders see a lot of tragedy as they...

Par for the Course

Mark White Mark White -
Way to go Corbin High School Lady Redhounds Golf...

CHS girls soccer team defeats South Laurel

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Corbin’s girls soccer team improved to 7-6-1 on the...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Prosecutors recommend five-year prison sentence for W’burg woman accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy

Headline 0
Prosecutors are recommending a five-year prison sentence for a...

15-month-old reunites with first responders who saved her life

Headline 0
First responders see a lot of tragedy as they...

Par for the Course

Columns 0
Way to go Corbin High School Lady Redhounds Golf...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.