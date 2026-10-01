HeadlineNews Prosecutors recommend five-year prison sentence for W’burg woman accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy By: Mark White Date: October 1, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsAmber Powersindictments by informationthird-degree assault of a police officerWhitley CountyWhitley County Sheriff's Department Previous articleWhitley County Volleyball improves to 22-1 on season SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Whitley County Volleyball improves to 22-1 on season 15-month-old reunites with first responders who saved her life Par for the Course CHS girls soccer team defeats South Laurel Heritage Day, Oktoberfest planned Saturday in Williamsburg More like thisRelated Whitley County Volleyball improves to 22-1 on season Jennifer K. Perkins - October 1, 2026 Whitley County’s Volleyball team took down cross-town rival Williamsburg... 15-month-old reunites with first responders who saved her life Mark White - October 1, 2026 First responders see a lot of tragedy as they... Par for the Course Mark White - October 1, 2026 Way to go Corbin High School Lady Redhounds Golf... CHS girls soccer team defeats South Laurel Jennifer K. Perkins - October 1, 2026 Corbin’s girls soccer team improved to 7-6-1 on the...