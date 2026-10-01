Par for the Course

Way to go Corbin High School Lady Redhounds Golf Team.

They finished as the 2026 10th Region Team Champions last week during play at Wasioto Winds Golf Course in Pineville.

Corbin’s Makena Myatt was the individual champion shooting a 76 on what I can attest is a tough course. (If I went and played Wasioto Winds today from some of the back tees, then I would probably be lucky to shoot under 76 for just nine holes, let alone 18 holes like Myatt did.)

Myatt did not even play her best golf in the region tournament. On Aug. 18, she fired a five under 67 to set the lady’s course record at Wasioto Winds. She even sank a birdie putt on the final hole.

She is currently on a roll having recently won the Kentucky 2A Championship shooting an even-par 72 at Owensboro Country Club.

My congratulations to her and the other members of her golf team. Being region champions is an impressive feat.

Up next is the first round of the state tournament at StoneCrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg.

Play was slated to start Tuesday, but the results of the first round were not known by press time.

Based on the pictures on the website, StoneCrest is a very pretty course.

It is a public course owned and operated by the City of Prestonsburg. It is managed by StoneCrest Jenny Wiley Inc. It sits on 200 acres of mountain top land, according to the course’s website.

This is a par 72 course, which normally plays at approximately 7,000 yards from the black tees. It has a slope of 129 or 124 depending upon what website you view. From the red tees, it plays 5,137 yards. I don’t know what the yardage will be for the ladies, but I suspect it will be somewhere in between.

Based upon the scorecard, the hardest hole is Hole 2, which is a Par 5 that plays 571 yards from the black tees. The second toughest hole is Hole 13, which is a Par 4 that plays 463 yards from the black tees.

The course opened for play in 2001. It was designed and built by Chris Crissman, Jack Sykes and Russ Cochran. According to Prestonsburg Tourism, Hole 13 is the signature hole. From the back tee box, you can see Virginia and West Virginia.

Should the Lady Redhounds advance, the final rounds for the ladies are slated to take place Oct. 8-10 in Bowling Green, according to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s website.

The Lady Redhounds have had one heck of season so far.

Simply making it to the state tournament, in any sports, is a tremendous accomplishment worth celebrating regardless of the outcome.

However, it would be great to see the Lady Redhounds cap off the 2026 Season with either a team and/or individual state title.

The crazy thing about tournaments is the best team or player on paper does not always win the whole thing. Occasionally, it comes down to who gets hot at just the right time. Let’s hope this is that time.