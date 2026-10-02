HeadlineNews Corbin BOE sets tax rates, approves working budget By: Mark White Date: October 2, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsCorbin Independent Board of EducationCorbin Independent School Districttax rates approvedworking budget approved Previous articleSoon-to-be one-lane roads in Corbin create controversyNext articleLocal citizens complain about Corbin school tax rates being too high SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin Health and Rehabilitation residents host ‘Dolly Day’ on 9/25 Local citizens complain about Corbin school tax rates being too high Soon-to-be one-lane roads in Corbin create controversy Prosecutors recommend five-year prison sentence for W’burg woman accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy Whitley County Volleyball improves to 22-1 on season More like thisRelated Corbin Health and Rehabilitation residents host ‘Dolly Day’ on 9/25 Staff - October 2, 2026 Residents at Corbin Health and Rehabilitation donned their pink,... Local citizens complain about Corbin school tax rates being too high Mark White - October 2, 2026 Not everyone is a fan of the Corbin Independent... Soon-to-be one-lane roads in Corbin create controversy Mark White - October 2, 2026 Judging by the comments on the News Journal’s Facebook... Prosecutors recommend five-year prison sentence for W’burg woman accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy Mark White - October 1, 2026 Prosecutors are recommending a five-year prison sentence for a...