Menu
Search
Subscribe
HeadlineNews

Corbin BOE sets tax rates, approves working budget

By: Mark White

Date:

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Soon-to-be one-lane roads in Corbin create controversy
Next article
Local citizens complain about Corbin school tax rates being too high

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Corbin Health and Rehabilitation residents host ‘Dolly Day’ on 9/25

Staff Staff -
  Residents at Corbin Health and Rehabilitation donned their pink,...

Local citizens complain about Corbin school tax rates being too high

Mark White Mark White -
Not everyone is a fan of the Corbin Independent...

Soon-to-be one-lane roads in Corbin create controversy

Mark White Mark White -
Judging by the comments on the News Journal’s Facebook...

Prosecutors recommend five-year prison sentence for W’burg woman accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy

Mark White Mark White -
Prosecutors are recommending a five-year prison sentence for a...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Corbin Health and Rehabilitation residents host ‘Dolly Day’ on 9/25

Headline 0
  Residents at Corbin Health and Rehabilitation donned their pink,...

Local citizens complain about Corbin school tax rates being too high

Headline 0
Not everyone is a fan of the Corbin Independent...

Soon-to-be one-lane roads in Corbin create controversy

Columns 0
Judging by the comments on the News Journal’s Facebook...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.