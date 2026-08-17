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Corbin police officers promoted

By: Mark White

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Four Corbin police officers now have a new rank.

During its regular monthly meeting Monday, the Corbin City Commission approved the promotion of four officers.

“Today, I would like to recognize these officers for their outstanding service, dedication and commitment to the Corbin Police Department and the City of Corbin,” noted Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick.

Zach Johnson, Brentley Patrick, Justin Walker and Jarrett Carr were all promoted from patrolman to the rank of patrolman first class. Walker could not be there for Monday’s meeting, and Carr was busy answering a call while the meeting took place.

The commission also approved a request by Hedrick to advertise for the position of patrolman in the Corbin Police Department.

Hedrick said there are four openings inside the department.

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