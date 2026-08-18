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Corbin volleyball hosts first game in new auxiliary gym

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Corbin Redhound Volleyball alumni joined current members of the squad on August 13 for a scrimmage in the new Corbin Auxiliary Gym.

The volleyball team also played a varsity and junior varsity scrimmage against Pulaski County ahead of the alumni game.

On social media, the Corbin Redhound Volleyball team posted, “Getting to step onto that court and compete for the very first time was something special. What a privilege it is to call this place home!”

The news gym is approximately 15,000 square feet and was built to be a multipurpose facility.

The gym includes an observation deck, a divider curtain, locker rooms, a concession stand and seating for up to 400 people.

The court is striped for volleyball and basketball.

The new facility cost slightly less than $6 million.

Incoming Corbin Athletic Director Jared Martin said, “The first game in Corbin’s new auxiliary gym was a special night. The energy from both teams and the crowd made for a great atmosphere and showed what this gym can be for our athletes and our community. We’re excited about what’s ahead and look forward to many more great moments in this gym.”

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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