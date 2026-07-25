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Shoplifters at Walmart are keeping Corbin police busy

By: Mark White

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The annexation of Walmart in southern Laurel County has generated additional work for the Corbin Police Department.

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Mark White
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Carnegie Center of Corbin requesting government assistance to help finish Carnegie Library renovations

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The Carnegie Center of Corbin has done what it...

Carnegie Center of Corbin requesting government assistance to help finish Carnegie Library renovations

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The Carnegie Center of Corbin has done what it...

Oscar Davenport presented with a Corbin Colonel

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