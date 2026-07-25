News Shoplifters at Walmart are keeping Corbin police busy By: Mark White Date: July 25, 2026 The annexation of Walmart in southern Laurel County has generated additional work for the Corbin Police Department. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsannexation of WalmartCorbin City CommissionCorbin Police Chief Rusty HedricCorbin Police Department Previous articleCarnegie Center of Corbin requesting government assistance to help finish Carnegie Library renovations SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Carnegie Center of Corbin requesting government assistance to help finish Carnegie Library renovations Carnegie Center of Corbin requesting government assistance to help finish Carnegie Library renovations Oscar Davenport presented with a Corbin Colonel Corbin leaders discuss Rotary Park surfacing options, nightly activity W’burg teachers get two extra days off, student calendar not impacted More like thisRelated Carnegie Center of Corbin requesting government assistance to help finish Carnegie Library renovations Mark White - July 25, 2026 The Carnegie Center of Corbin has done what it... Carnegie Center of Corbin requesting government assistance to help finish Carnegie Library renovations Mark White - July 25, 2026 The Carnegie Center of Corbin has done what it... Oscar Davenport presented with a Corbin Colonel Mark White - July 25, 2026 Sometimes, but not often, government entities do something fun.... Corbin leaders discuss Rotary Park surfacing options, nightly activity Mark White - July 25, 2026 Replacement of some of the playground surface at Rotary...