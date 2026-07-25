Carnegie Center of Corbin requesting government assistance to help finish Carnegie Library renovations

The Carnegie Center of Corbin has done what it can to renovate and preserve the old Carnegie Library building off Roy Kidd Avenue, and now it needs help from the government to finish its work.

This was the message Carnegie Center of Corbin board member Anne Hacker delivered to the Corbin City Commission during its monthly meeting Monday.

Hacker began her presentation reading a poem called Echoes of Silence, which is about dyeing buildings.

“When its walls collapse one by one to the ground, and an echo of silence is its only sound. Where it stood, we remember with sighs of remorse. Why didn’t we fight for its life with full force. We mourn then its loss, but it can’t live again. That we allowed its demise is surely a sin,” Hacker partially read from the poem.

“Such a building we have peering over our town. Her walls hold great stories to be shared around. The Carnegie building is fighting to live, but her life now depends on what donors can give. Let’s all work together before her walls hit the ground, and an echo of silence is her only sound.”

Hacker noted she was at the meeting to educate the commission and public about efforts to restore the Carnegie building.

“It’s a tragic thing to let this building die for lack of aid or interest. This building holds many memories for many people, who are in this community,” she continued adding Corbin’s history is full of buildings like this, which were restored back to being useful.

“This committee has a vision to encourage the community to preserve local history and also to be able to restore this building to a useful resource,” she said.

As building renovation started being discussed, the Carnegie Center of Corbin applied for and received two $5,000 grants, which required a local match.

This funding and other donations allowed the group to start the restoration process, including installation of a new roof, replacement of the front windows and frames and the front door and its frame.

The group does not have the funds to repair the downstairs enough so space could be rented out providing the group with an income source to cover monthly obligations.

She said a ray of light lit up when Silas House had a conversation with Rob Miller. House was recently appointed to the Kentucky Heritage Council and asked Miller to get an estimate from the plans the group got from the architectural firm.

“He is going to take that to the council and see if he can procure some more funds for us,” Hacker said.

She said the group has reached a roadblock and needs some help from city leaders and others to continue restoration efforts.

“You, as a city, have access to grants that help improvements in our community that we aren’t privy to,” she said.

Hacker said approximately $1.1 million is needed to do build everything the architects have envisioned.

Commissioner Allison Moore noted the building is an important part of Corbin’s history and she asked if it was possible for the city to contribute funds for a private effort of this nature.

Commissioner Allison Moore said the work would have to be done for a public purpose, but it is possible as the group doing the work is a non-profit organization.

At the suggestion of Hammons, the city commission authorized Assistant City Manager Jacob Roan to check into what grants might be available for such a project.

Roan said it would be like how the city helped get funding for the Corbin Senior Citizen’s Center renovation with the city serving as the conduit for the group so it could get the funding.

Corbin City Commissioner Brandon Shepherd asked how the group planned to eventually utilize the building.

Hacker said the group’s plan is eventually to use it as a community building.

Corbin City Commissioner John Baker disqualified himself from voting on the measure because he is a member of the Carnegie Center of Corbin board.

Does Hacker expect to see the work on the building completed during her lifetime?

“I would like to say yes, but who knows,” Hacker said adding she would like to see some help from Frankfort to complete the project and some help from U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, who is leaving office at the end of the year, and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers.

“That is a wish. We just keep plugging along,” Hacker added.