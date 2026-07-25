W’burg teachers get two extra days off, student calendar not impacted

Williamsburg City School teachers will receive two additional days off during the 2026-2027 school year after the Williamsburg Board of Education approved revisions to the district’s calendar at its July 16 meeting.

Superintendent Tabetha Housekeeper said the changes were made after listening to staff feedback.

“The calendar revisions I’ve shared with you would not change anything for students, but it would give our teachers a few days off,” said Housekeeper.

Sept. 11, which is during Old Fashion Trading Days, was originally a professional development (PD) day but is now off for teachers.

Similarly, Feb. 1 was originally a PD day but is now off for teachers.

Professional development days on Jan. 4 and April 23 remain on the schedule.

On April 23, teachers will review student assessment data.

The revisions maintain 171 instructional days for students.

“We still get to end on time, and we get well over the minimum requirement of 1,062 hours,” said Housekeeper. “Actually, we have about 19 days beyond the required minimum amount.”

Housekeeper said the district still plans to end the school year on schedule.

The last day of school is set for May 27, closing day for staff on May 28 and graduation will take place the following Saturday.

Students will return for the first day of school Aug. 25. According to Housekeeper, this year’s theme, “This Year is a Blank Canvas. Let’s Paint Our Story,” and is intended to symbolize a fresh start.

“We want this year to have a brand new, fresh start and begin rewriting our story,” said Housekeeper.