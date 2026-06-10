W’burg BOE goes into closed session for superintendent eval.

After spending approximately five hours and five minutes in executive closed session to discuss Superintendent Tabetha Housekeeper’s evaluation and contract, the Williamsburg Board of Education voted 2-1, with two members abstaining during the vote, to authorize Board Attorney Paul Croley to negotiate a three-year contract with Housekeeper.



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