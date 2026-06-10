News Rockholds man dead after fire By: Mark White Date: June 10, 2026 A Rockholds man was found dead in a house fire Tuesday morning off KY 511. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsEddie W. Lesterhouse fireKentucky Fire Marshal’s OfficeWhitley County Emergency Management Director Jerry Rains Previous articleLocal dentist reflects on one decade of service to Corbin communityNext articleHonest Abe at CPL SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular W’burg BOE goes into closed session for superintendent eval. Honest Abe at CPL Local dentist reflects on one decade of service to Corbin community Additional details released in apparent murder-suicide Whitley Co. EMS Director remembered by emergency services community More like thisRelated W’burg BOE goes into closed session for superintendent eval. Leeann Fragosa - June 10, 2026 After spending approximately five hours and five minutes in... Honest Abe at CPL Leeann Fragosa - June 10, 2026 Kentucky Humanities presented Forrest Loefller as Abraham Lincoln: Attorney... Local dentist reflects on one decade of service to Corbin community Mark White - June 10, 2026 Dr. Katherine Whitaker felt like she had arrived when... Additional details released in apparent murder-suicide Mark White - June 10, 2026 A GoFundMe has been established for two women killed...