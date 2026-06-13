Sewing club donates fleece blankets to shelter animals

Members of the Whitley County 4-H Pins & Needles Sewing Club donated 25 handmade fleece blankets to the Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter after completing a community service project.

The group also visited Fabric World, where members learned about different types of fabric and how they are used. They also had the opportunity to select the fabric they want to use for the next sewing project.

If you are interested in joining the club, contact Teresa Lawson at (606) 304-4620 or the Whitley County Extension Office at (606) 549-1430.