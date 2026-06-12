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W’burg superintendent presents two ‘Going the Extra Mile’ awards

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Two educators were honored with the “Going the Extra Mile” Award during the Williamsburg Board of Education’s June 8 meeting.

The “Going the Extra Mile” Award is presented to staff members who are anonymously nominated by educators, students or community members for making significant contributions to the school and its students.

Superintendent Tabetha Housekeeper presented the award to Mark Canada and Lauralynn Meiser.

Mark Canada

Canada, a bus driver for the district, was recognized for safely transporting students, building relationships with students and bringing a positive and welcoming environment to everyone he encounters.

Lauralynn Meiser

Meiser, a preschool teacher at the new Mighty Oaks Early Learning Center, was recognized for her stability, patience and compassion while helping students navigate challenges both academically and emotionally.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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