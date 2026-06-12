News Fire officials may have determined cause of deadly KY 511 blaze By: Mark White Date: June 12, 2026 Fire investigators may have determined the cause of a deadly house fire Tuesday off KY 511. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsdeadly KY 511 blazedeceased-Eddie W. Lesterfire origin determinedsuspected cause of fire determine Previous articleLarry E. DexterNext articleCommonwealth’s attorney talks priorities in office SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Whitley County Farmer’s Market live music and competititons W’burg superintendent presents two ‘Going the Extra Mile’ awards Local volunteer assists with stray and feral cats in tri-counties Commonwealth’s attorney talks priorities in office Larry E. Dexter More like thisRelated Whitley County Farmer’s Market live music and competititons Leeann Fragosa - June 12, 2026 The rain cleared just in time for the Whitley... W’burg superintendent presents two ‘Going the Extra Mile’ awards Leeann Fragosa - June 12, 2026 Two educators were honored with the “Going the Extra... Local volunteer assists with stray and feral cats in tri-counties Gray Hawkins - June 12, 2026 In an effort to control the tri-counties’ stray and... Commonwealth’s attorney talks priorities in office Leeann Fragosa - June 12, 2026 Commonwealth Attorney for Whitley and McCreary counties Ronnie Bowling...