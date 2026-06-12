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Larry E. Dexter

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Larry E. Dexter of Corbin KY, age 79, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.
Larry was born on November 3, 1946, and spent his life dedicated to his faith, his family, and his work. A highly skilled carpenter and drywall hanger, he took great pride in the craftsmanship of his work and the many homes and buildings he helped create throughout his career. His strong work ethic and attention to detail earned him the respect of all who knew him.
Above all else, Larry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He deeply loved his wife and family and treasured every moment spent with them. His kindness, wisdom, and unwavering support will be remembered and cherished by those whose lives he touched.
Larry was a strong Baptist Christian whose faith guided him throughout his life. He lived by Christian values and was an example of faithfulness, humility, and compassion to others.
In his free time, Larry found joy in simple pleasures. He loved fishing, spending peaceful hours outdoors, and took great pride in keeping his yard beautifully maintained. Whether casting a line in the water or mowing the grass on a sunny day, he found contentment in God’s creation.
Larry leaves behind a legacy of hard work, faith, love, and devotion to family. Though he will be greatly missed, his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
Larry is preceded in death by his mother, Vera Baker; his stepfather, Grover Baker; his son, Tony; his sisters, Pat, Phyllis, Melva, Janet and Bobbi.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Janice of Corbin; his son, Brian (Pam) of Richmond; his brother, Carl (Jean) of Monon Indiana; his grandchildren, Whitney (Blake) of Mount Vernon, Brittaney (Clyne) Richmond, KY, Bryce of Alabama, Evan of Richmond, Katie (Holden) of Richmond, Olivia of Richmond, Hunter of Tennessee, Carra of Indiana; as well as eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law and other family members.
“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23.
Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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