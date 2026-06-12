US25 yard sale celebrates 15th year

Kentuckians from Walton to Williamsburg celebrated the 15th Annual US 25 Yard Sale last weekend.

The 200-mile path of yard sales reached its southern tip in Whitley County where individual sales and groups of one dozen or more crowded tables popped up along the roadside.

In Corbin, the second Depot Street Market of the year coincided with the US 25 Yard Sale’s second day. Vendors set up as early as 6 a.m. and stayed through the afternoon. Jenny Saylor said selling at community yard sales over the past few years not only gives her the opportunity to clear out unwanted items but also meet a variety of people.

“You see people you haven’t seen in a while, or you meet someone new out here,” Salyor said.

Another Depot Street vendor, Alicia Wiblin, took the opportunity to sell items she had left over from recently moving to Corbin from Colorado.

Farther down US 25, a cluster of yard sales at Bryant Family Medicine, the Whitley County Soccer Complex and VFW Post 3167 offered everything from outgrown children’s clothing to a 1966 Jet Vintage Trailer. Other vendors sold homemade items like Hannah Crosby, who sold handmade jewelry and keychains, and Jessica Baird, who sold fresh baked goods.

The annual event entertained shoppers from near and far. LaFollette, Tennessee, Mayor Scotty Kitts visited the sales set up beside Bryant Family Medicine and said he loves the US 25 Yard Sale.

“I think it’s a great thing you all have going here. It gets everybody out and about,” Kitts said.