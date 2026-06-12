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Dinosaurs, books and bites…

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Oliver Baker (10) and John Baker

Children and adults alike signed up for the Corbin Public Library’s Summer Reading Program on June 5 to ensure community members keep reading throughout the summer months.

Program Coordinator Nikki Hancock said the program is designed to make reading fun while helping participants maintain literacy skills when school is out.

Ella Thomas (8) and Emma Thomas (10)

“It’s really important that kids read throughout the summer,” said Hancock. “Studies have shown that kids that don’t maintain reading during the summer can go back to school with a reading level behind.”

This year’s dinosaur-themed program follows a nationwide collaborative library initiative.

Throughout the summer, participants can earn age-tailored prizes as they read and take part in themed activities. Hancock said adults can be overlooked during summer reading programs.

“We want to involve adults and make it magical for them too,” said Hancock.

Maci Huddleston (6) and LeAnne Huddleston

After participants signed up, they enjoyed ice cream.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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