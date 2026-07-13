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Ernest Cupp

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Ernest Cupp, age 89 of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2026 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born August 13, 1936 in Pineville, KY, to the late Tom and Bessie Cupp.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one grandson, A.J. Harris; one sister, Betty Cletcher; three brothers, Claude Cupp, Ralph Cupp, Charles Cupp; and his step-dad, Sturgil Gibbons.
Ernest enjoyed his work at General Motors until he retired, then he would weed eat as much as he possibly could. He enjoyed quilting and then giving them away. He always enjoyed his church.
He is survived by his wife of 68 and a half years, Sylvia Cupp; two daughters, Charlotte Jones (Michael), Melissa Diane Fox (David); five sons, Donald Ray Cupp (Joan), Ernest Malcolm Cupp Jr. (Sarah), Dennis Wayne Cupp (Linda), Marvin Keith Cupp (Kimberly), David Brian Cupp (Pamela); 15 grandchildren, Jason (Shayla), Matthew, Elisha, Alison (John), Stephanie, Zachary (Stacey), Caitlin (Travis), Tyler (Allison), Meagan (David), McKenzie, Garrett, Joshua (Cassandra), Bryan, Kendra, Jeremy (Novella); 16 great-grandchildren; Abriella, Maddox, Seth, Jackson, Mia, Atticus, Andalyn, Peyton, Gabriel, Sadie, Lainey, Parker, Evelyn, Caleb, Jericho, Benjamin; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 15, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony Jackson and Rev. Tim Huddleston officiating.
Interment will be in the Piney Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 PM Tuesday, July 14, 2026 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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