Corinne Smith, age 84, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Born on March 2, 1942, in Knox County, Kentucky, she was a beacon of strength, a wellspring of wisdom, and a source of unconditional love for her family and community.

Corinne was a woman of faith and grit, living a life that was a testament to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Smith; daughter, Pamela Jean Hawkins; parents, Clarence Crawford and Carrie Mooneyham Crawford; siblings, Tommy Crawford, Walt Crawford, Estil Crawford, Maurice Crawford, Roberta Messer, and Ramona Crawford; and by her grandparents, Dora and Oscar Mooneyham, and France and Rebecca Crawford.

Corinne was a devoted homemaker, dedicating her life to the well-being of her family. Her home was a sanctuary, furnished with love and adorned with her intricate crochet creations. Reading was another passion of hers, a habit that fueled her wisdom and broadened her understanding of life. Her faith was the cornerstone of her existence, guiding her through her life’s journey. She was faithful in attending Wallace Street Pentecostal Church while living in Michigan, Scalf Chapel in Knox County, and New Hope Ministries Church of God upon her return to Kentucky. She also found solace and camaraderie in the numerous women’s Bible studies she attended over the years.

Corinne is survived by her son, Stephen Smith (Charlotte); grandchildren, Alissa Ackerman (Pete), Lucinda Wempe (Conner), Seth Smith (Mishaela), Amber Bingham, Matthew Liam Hawkins, and Hailey Gray Hawkins; great-grandchildren, Kent Douglas Ackerman, Adilynn Ackerman, and Levi Wempe; her brother, Don Crawford; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 12-2pm on Monday July 13, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service will be held at 2pm on Monday.

Burial will follow in the Liford Cemetery, Knox County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to New Hope Ministries Church of God. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.