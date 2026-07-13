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Billie Marie Durham Moses

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Billie Marie Durham Moses, age 82, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 6, 2026, at Williamsburg Health & Rehabilitation.
She was born on June 29, 1944, in Jellico, Tennessee, to the late Bill Durham and Ruby Teague Durham.
Billie was a self-employed store owner for many years and was a faithful member of Riverside Church of God. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who devoted her life to her family.
She is survived by her three children, Rocky Moses, Sr. and Rebecca Moses of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Randy Moses of Williamsburg, Kentucky, and Regina Davis and Rick of Williamsburg, Kentucky.
She also leaves behind ten cherished grandchildren: Darrick, Joy, Rocky Moses, Jr., Lashea, Jordan, Jericho, Jeremiah, Brandi, Brooklyn, and Braylee.
Her memory will continue to live on through her seventeen great-grandchildren: Gage, Blake, Logan, Nola, Maverick, Rocky III, Riggs, Elijah, Rowan, Clementine, Adaline, Cooper, Emarie, Kade, Maggie, Sadie, Abby, and Hunter.
She is also survived by her sisters, Tommie Berry and Bill of Pleasant View, Kentucky, and Phyllis Tucker of Williamsburg, Kentucky; her brother, Bob Durham and Ola of Pleasant View, Kentucky; along with many other relatives and friends who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Moses; her mother-in-law, Hazel Moses; her father-in-law, Elmore Moses; her brothers, James Durham and Virgil Durham; her sister, Christine Singleton; her brother-in-law, Randall Tucker; her sisters-in-law, Donna Durham and Shirley Moses as well as her special nephews, Scott Durham, Rodney Tucker, and Brandon Tucker;
Funeral services was Saturday, July 11, at Mt. Ash Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Carpenter and Ronnie Bowman officiating.
Burial followed in the Pleasant View Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Rocky Moses, Jr., Gage Hyslope, Blake Christian, Tony Trapp, Mark Moses, Doyle Hughes, Scott Durham, Jordan Moses, Jericho Moses, Jeremiah Moses, Jason Durham, Todd Berry and Darrick Patrick.
Billie will be remembered for her strong faith, hardworking spirit, and the love she shared with her family. Her legacy will live on in the many lives she touched.
Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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