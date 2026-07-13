Somerset Community College announces Dean’s List

Somerset Community College has announced the recipients of the Dean’s List for Spring 2026 in Laurel, Whitley and Knox counties.

The Dean’s List recipients are part-time and full-time students who maintain a current GPA of 3.5 but less than a 4.0.

Spring 2026 Part-time Dean’s List includes:

Laurel

Josh Asher, Olivia Blout, Jade Bowling, Alicia Briseno, Kaitlyn Brock, Charley Burns, Jennifer Cupp, Keisha Day, Lyla Durham, Landon Evans, Jarron Fields, Billy Gibson, Stacie Graves, Lance Hale, Cassidy Holcomb, Kyra Holden, Desaray Hood, Ashley Hoskins, Lane Hughes, Nickole Hutton, Brayden King, Lindsay King, Sarah Lewis, Alicia McQueen, Nila Morris, Alyssa Mounce, Courtney Napier, Annie Pelfrey, Peyton Riley, Charles Robinson, Heidi Seeley, Alan Shepherd, Lucas Smith, Maddi Smith and Sherry Williams.

Whitley

Rochelle Brown, Marie Godsey, Courtney Hubbard, Tiana Jody, Tracy Leach, Malana Morris, Destiny Parsons, Abby Rose, Bri Smallwood and Benjamin Standifer.

Knox

Kendra Bates, Lilly Dozier, Brandon Johnson, Breeann Jones, Brittany Mckiddy and Cecil Mills.

Spring 2026 Full-time Dean’s List includes:

Laurel

Emily Allen, Brady Bacon, Dakota Baldwin, John Begley, Kaleb Bentley, Matt Bolin, Abby Bowling, Wade Brock, Celeste Burgett, Larry Calhoun, Reagan Campbell, Colin Carpenter, Haley Clark, Bryson Coffey, Allie Cox, Chase Dailey, Kobe Davis, Ethan Duff, Savannah Dugger, Brittany Eversole, Kim Eversole, Ashleigh Garland, Rickey Gilley, Dalton Helton, Uriah Henson, Amara Horn, Callie Ison, Christian Ison, Amber Jones, Stephen Jones, Lucas Karr, Seth Ledington, Tyler Leonard, Brittany Marcum, Emily Martin, Brison McQueen, Hunter Melton, Brandi Messer, Anthony Newton, Abby Oakes, Logan Oliver, Tracey Pennington, Jared Puckett, Cole Robinson, Morgan Robinson, Tannah Rowland, Thomas Schneider, Kayleigh Schwierjohann, Logan Slone, Alex Smith, Landon Smith, Tucker Smith, John Stephens, Addison Stewart, Jennifer Stone, Tanner Swafford, Ethan Thompson, Jazmin Walden, Jenna Walls, Lily Webb, Christina Williams, Kayla Williams, Lennox Wilson, Lillian Woliver, Montana Woods and Trevor Woods.

Whitley

Ashley Adams, Justin Adams, David Baird, Bryson Baker, Johnny Beck, Sam Begley, Jeremiah Brock, Jackson Cobb, Zachary Couch, Jasmin Dehart, Brianna Fox, Eli Fuller, Amanda Garland, Ally Giles, Austen Goff, Becca Harrison, Jared Hopkins, Shelby Hunley, Kendra McFarland, Ryan Mckiddy, Kirsten Middleton, Lucas Mills, Haley Moore, Lilly Nelson, Sandy Patrick, Dustin Paul, Maranda Portwood, Bryce Prewitt, Amanda Price, Charlie Rose, Jen Rose, Kory Rowe, Chasity Shackleford, Connor Simpson, Parker Stacy, Joseph Thacker, Cody Vanover, Ryan White and Tyler Wine.

Knox

Lexi Bingham, Ashley Broughton, Darris Broughton, Kaitlyn Combs, Ray Dye, Josh Gray, Heaven Miller and Christopher Payne.