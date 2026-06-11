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‘Red, White and Blue Bell’ blood drive set for June 19

By: Leeann Fragosa

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To celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is creating an opportunity for donors to showcase their patriotism later this month as part of its “Red, White and Blue Bell” celebration.

A KBC blood drive is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 19 at Grace Health Women’s Care, located at 1019 Cumberland Falls HWY in Corbin.

Donors will receive a “United We Give” t-shirt and a voucher for a free pint of ice cream from Blue Bell while supplies last.

Summer months tend to bring a decline in donations as families travel for vacations. The organization needs approximately 400 donors each day to supply more than 70 hospitals in the state.

One in four people will need a blood transfusion during their lifetime. Because blood cannot be manufactured, hospitals rely on volunteer donors to maintain adequate supply.

Blood donors must be at east 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is required.

Appointments are encouraged, though walk-ins are accepted. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 775-2522.

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Leeann Fragosa
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