Harris joins W’burg BOE

John Harris was sworn in as the newest member of the Williamsburg Independent Board of Education during the June 8 meeting.

Board members approved John Harris to fill the vacant spot previously occupied by Allan Steely.

Harris was sworn in by oath of office by Judge Cathy Prewitt.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Harris joined board members for the remainder of the meeting.

Later in the meeting, Harris abstained from voting on a motion authorizing the board attorney to negotiate a three-year contract with Superintendent Tabetha Housekeeper.