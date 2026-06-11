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Harris joins W’burg BOE

By: Leeann Fragosa

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John Harris was sworn in as the newest member of the Williamsburg Independent Board of Education during the June 8 meeting.

Board members approved John Harris to fill the vacant spot previously occupied by Allan Steely.

Harris was sworn in by oath of office by Judge Cathy Prewitt.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Harris joined board members for the remainder of the meeting.

Later in the meeting, Harris abstained from voting on a motion authorizing the board attorney to negotiate a three-year contract with Superintendent Tabetha Housekeeper.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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