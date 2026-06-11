WEA rep. encourages W’burg BOE to focus on “rebuilding community confidence”

Williamsburg Education Association representative Aaron Brock encouraged district leaders to focus on rebuilding community confidence during the Williamsburg Independent Board of Education’s June 8 meeting.

Speaking as both a teacher and a parent, Brock said the school district serves as the “heartbeat” of the community and should take a leading role in addressing recent concerns shared on social media by parents, employees and community members.

Social media posts and comments have criticized district culture, staff behavior, administrative decisions and the overall direction of the school system.

“I know this community is not doing itself any favors right now with how its acting online,” said Brock. “I feel, as a teacher, as a parent, as a member of this community, that the school needs to tell us how everything is going to be fixed and be positive moving forward.”

Brock said to board members the best way to represent the school is to make sure everybody’s behind the school “rallying.”

“We know that there’s good momentum going forward and we can do everything we can to support the kids that are in this building, the teachers that are in this building and get the community brought back into this place in a positive mindset,” said Brock.