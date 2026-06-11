Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

WEA rep. encourages W’burg BOE to focus on “rebuilding community confidence”

By: Leeann Fragosa

Date:

Williamsburg Education Association representative Aaron Brock encouraged district leaders to focus on rebuilding community confidence during the Williamsburg Independent Board of Education’s June 8 meeting.

Speaking as both a teacher and a parent, Brock said the school district serves as the “heartbeat” of the community and should take a leading role in addressing recent concerns shared on social media by parents, employees and community members.

Social media posts and comments have criticized district culture, staff behavior, administrative decisions and the overall direction of the school system.

“I know this community is not doing itself any favors right now with how its acting online,” said Brock. “I feel, as a teacher, as a parent, as a member of this community, that the school needs to tell us how everything is going to be fixed and be positive moving forward.”

Brock said to board members the best way to represent the school is to make sure everybody’s behind the school “rallying.”

“We know that there’s good momentum going forward and we can do everything we can to support the kids that are in this building, the teachers that are in this building and get the community brought back into this place in a positive mindset,” said Brock.

Share
Written by:
Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
Previous article
Harris joins W’burg BOE
Next article
Local church hosts adult VBS

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Local church hosts adult VBS

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Corbin Parkway Ministries partnered with four Eastern Kentucky University...

Harris joins W’burg BOE

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
John Harris was sworn in as the newest member...

Rogers secures $2 million for Corbin Center parking garage

Mark White Mark White -
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers announced Friday he secured $2...

W’burg BOE goes into closed session for superintendent eval.

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
After spending approximately five hours and five minutes in...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Local church hosts adult VBS

News 0
Corbin Parkway Ministries partnered with four Eastern Kentucky University...

Harris joins W’burg BOE

News 0
John Harris was sworn in as the newest member...

Rogers secures $2 million for Corbin Center parking garage

News 0
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers announced Friday he secured $2...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.