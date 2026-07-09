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Jack Parks

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Jack Parks, age 84, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2026 at Baptist Health Corbin.
He was born August 21, 1941 in Clearfield, TN, to the late Kelsie and Minnie Huddleston Parks.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Wilma Parks; and one brother, Dennis Ray Parks.
He is survived by two sons, Scotty L. Parks, Anthony M. Parks; one granddaughter, Myliene Star Parks (Avery Graff); two great-grandsons, Corey Graff, Benny Graff; two sisters, Sue Clawson (James), Debbie Douglas (Davey); three brothers, Ted Parks (Charlotte), Jerry W. Parks (Karen), Kyle R. Parks (Gwen); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, special family, and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 12, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Orville Petrey officiating.
Interment will be in the Douglas Cemetery at Oswego.
Visitation will be 12:00 PM until the funeral hour Sunday, July 12, 2026 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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