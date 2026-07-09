Roy T. Meadors, aged 96, a resident of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away on July 2, 2026. Born in Williamsburg on January 16, 1930, to the late Roscoe and Lina Meadors, Roy was self-employed in the construction industry before his retirement.

He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his hardworking nature, and his lasting impact on the community.

Roy loved the Lord and was a long-time member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church.

Roy was a devoted husband to his wife, Louise Meadors of Williamsburg, KY. He was an adored father to his daughter, Mary Ann Underwood (Don) of Sharps Chapel, TN; son, Denny Meadors of Williamsburg, KY; and stepchildren, Ross Shelton (Brigitte) of Daytona. FL., Vickie Cochran (Tommy) Asheboro, NC., and Tracy Shelton (Rachel) of Rockwood, TN. He was also a cherished grandfather to Michelle Blevins, Gabe Cochran, Josiah Cochran, Courtney Sexton, Corey Shelton, Travis Shelton, Laren Underwood, and Steven Underwood.

Roy was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren, who were the delight of his life. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Jessie Andrew, Maymie Douglas (Willard); and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his brothers, Cecil, Arnold, and Lloyd Meadors; his sister, Cleda Roberts; and his grandson, Doug Meadors.

Funeral service was Monday, July 6, with Chapel. Rev. Gary Steely, Rev. Tommy Cochran and Rev. Jim Logan officiating at Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg.

We invite those who knew and loved Roy to join us in celebrating his life, sharing memories, and saying our final goodbyes. In honor of Roy’s life, we encourage friends and family to share their favorite memories and upload photos to his memorial page. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all those he touched.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.