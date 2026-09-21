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Larry Lee Helton

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Larry Lee Helton, 70, of Rockholds, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at the University of Kentucky Hospice Care Center in Lexington.
He was born on September 26, 1955, in Barbourville, Kentucky, to the late Esom Helton and Mossie Grant Helton.
Larry was a member of Flat Creek Baptist Church and had worked as a school bus mechanic for the Whitley County Board of Education.
He is survived by his son, Joe Kidwell (Natalie) of Corbin; five grandchildren, Jeremy Callihan, Jerelle Brotherton, Jerika Gerton, Jade Kidwell, and Jared Kidwell; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gary Helton (Peggy) of Rockholds and Buster Matlock of Rockholds; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends who will mourn his passing.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Mossie Grant Helton, and father, Esom Helton.
Funeral service was Saturday, September 19, at Flat Creek Baptist Church, with Rev. Rob Stanley officiating.
Burial will followed in the Helton Cemetery.
Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
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