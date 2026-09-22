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Richard Francis Ryan

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Richard Francis Ryan, 80, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2026, at Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin. Born August 5, 1946, he was the son of the late Francis and Dorothy Ryan.
In addition to his father and mother, Richard was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Ryan, and five brothers: Tommy Ryan, Timmy Ryan, Donald Ryan, David Ryan, and Jimmy Ryan.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Janice Ryan; son, Greg Ryan and wife Jodie; daughter, Fran Jones; five grandchildren: Derrick Ryan, Christopher Ryan, Sarah Collins, Matthew Hembree, and Ashlely Hembree; five great-grandchildren: Benson, McKinley, Jett, Amara, and Millie Jean Hembree; sister, Shirley Young; brother, Jeffrey Ryan; sister, Jennifer Fungaroli; brother, Bobby Ryan; and special niece and nephew, Frances and Rick Herndon. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Richard was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a military policeman. A Vietnam veteran, he was awarded a Purple Heart.
Richard was an avid UK fan, but he also enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, hunting, and flower and vegetable gardening. However, spending time with his beloved family brought him the most pleasure.
Richard was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Vernon Morris and Ricky Partin officiating.
Burial will follow at Stewart-Abner-Partin Cemetery in Artemus, Kentucky, with Alvin Brown, Brian Brown, Derrick Ryan, William Hamblin, Todd Partin, Greg Ryan, Rick Herndon, and Christpher Ryan serving as pallbearers. Military rites will be conducted by the D.A.V. Chapter 158.
Visitation will be held from 6 – 8 P.M. Tuesday at Oak Grove Baptist Church. The family will also receive friends from 1 – 2 P.M. on Wednesday.
Hart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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