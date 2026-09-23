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Final Moonbow Nights concert of the season Thursday evening

By: Mark White

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The final Moonbow Nights event of the season is scheduled for Thursday at NIBROC Park in Corbin.

Whisky Business will perform starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by Planet Earth PC.

Corbin Downtown Manager Jacob Roan noted Whisky Business is the house band for Old Red, which is Blake Shelton’s bar in Gatlinburg.

Moonbow Nights features free live music and local foods. It is a bring your own lawn chair event.

Roan also told the Corbin City Commission, during its monthly meeting Monday, the Third Annual Downtown Corbin Witches’ Walk is planned for Oct. 22 starting at 5 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to dress in their most witchy attire and wander to participating locations for some ghoulie drink specials and treats.

Wizards are also welcome.

Roan said there is no specific end time for this year’s event.

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Mark White
Mark White
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