Whitaker Bank Corbin donates $2,000 to Corbin Kiwanis Scholarship Fund

Whitaker Bank has donated $2,000 to the Corbin Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fund.

The donation was presented by Whitaker Bank representatives Ethan Lake, Noah, and Kim Lovegrove during the July 22 Corbin Kiwanis Club meeting. Lake also served as the featured speaker for the meeting. He shared insights while highlighting Whitaker Bank’s longstanding commitment to community service.

Whitaker Bank is a corporate sponsor of the Corbin Kiwanis Club and proudly sponsors Kiwanian Barbara Logan, who serves as the club’s treasurer. Lake’s presentation carried additional significance as he represents a family with deep roots in Whitaker Bank, including his great-grandfather.

“The Corbin Kiwanis Club is grateful for Whitaker Bank’s continued partnership and generous support,” said Club President Kyle Perkins. “Their investment in our scholarship fund is an investment in the future of our community. Because of community partners like Whitaker Bank, we are able to recognize and support outstanding local students as they pursue higher education.”

The Corbin Kiwanis Scholarship Fund provides financial assistance to graduating seniors from two local high schools, helping students continue their education while recognizing academic achievement, leadership skills and hearts for service.

For more than a century, the Corbin Kiwanis Club has remained committed to improving the lives of children and supporting educational opportunities throughout the region.

“The club extends its sincere appreciation to Whitaker Bank Corbin, Ethan, Kim, Noah, Barbara, and the entire Whitaker Bank team for their continued partnership and dedication to serving the Corbin community,” the Corbin Kiwanis Club wrote in a release.