Benny Garrett, age 76, of Clairfield, Tennessee passed away Friday, September 18, 2026, at Baptist Health Corbin.

He was born May 21, 1950, in Rock Creek, Tennessee.

Benny is preceded in death by wife, Lavenda “Mousie” (Good) Garrett; father, Lonnie R. Garrett; mother, Edith Mae (King) Garrett; brothers, Donnie, Ancil, Robert and Gary KQ Garrett; sisters, Shirley Garrett, Judy Garrett.

He is survived by son, Lonnie Charles Garrett; daughters, Pam Garrett, Wendy Garrett; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, John “JP” Garrett and wife Jan, Chucky Garrett and wife Patsy; sisters, Mollie Chisamore and husband Larry, Patty Jo Malicoat and husband Donnie, Diane Garland; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm on Wednesday, September 23, at Eagan Baptist Church with funeral services beginning at 4 pm with Rev. Kenneth Osborne officiating.

Burial will follow in Clairfield Baptist Church Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.