Loyal Truman Hill, age 87, of Rockholds, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at Heritage Nursing Home in Corbin, Kentucky.

Loyal was born on November 13, 1938, in Knox County, Kentucky.

His first job was at Hamlin’s Supermarket. He later picked apples in New York before returning home, where he began mining coal and then hauling coal for many years.

He worked in the road construction business until he retired and became what he liked to call “a wore-out farmer.” He enjoyed farming and gardening more than anything and took great pride in both.

Loyal believed that his most important job was to lead people to the Lord. He carried copies of The Plan of Salvation everywhere with him and shared it with countless people. He was a member of Swan Pond Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years.

Loyal was preceded in death by his parents, Luster and Annie Hill; brother, Billy Hill; brother, Doyle Hill; and sister, Keble Hash.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 65 years, Hazel Hill; daughter, Melinda Barton (Michael) of Rockholds, Kentucky; son, Mark Hill (Annette) of Winchester, Kentucky; and son, Tim Hill (Julie) of Lexington, Kentucky.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Trista Foley of Lexington, Kentucky, Jalyn Mason (Kelly) of Lexington, Kentucky, Brendan Hill (Sarah) of Lexington, Kentucky, Lindsey Herrin (Bart) of Rockholds, Kentucky, Trevor Hill (Madeline) of Lexington, Kentucky, and Jessica Rode (Kyle) of Lynchburg, Virginia.

His eight great-grandchildren are Clyde and Odella Foley, Colt, Cami and CeCe Mason, Brooks and Morgan Herrin, and Lyla Rode.

He is also survived by special nieces, Lavonda Lambdin and Barbara Calitri, special nephew, Donnie Hill, and special friends, Lonnie and Joe Stevens and Roy Johnson.

Whether he was “Daddy” or “Papaw,” he was so special to all of us, and we were so blessed by him.

The family wishes to extend many thanks to all the staff at Heritage for all their advice and care. A very special thank you to Elizabeth Peace for being his buddy and such a wonderful friend to us, and to Stephanie Hunter for helping make Daddy’s last days as comfortable as possible.

Services will be held at Croley Funeral Home Chapel with visitation on Wednesday, September 23, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and the funeral service on Thursday, September 24, at 11 am with Barton Herrin Jr. and Trevor Hill officiating the service.

Burial will follow in the Croley Addition of the Highland Park Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.