Linda Marie (Fischer) Robinson, 83, was born on October 17, 1942, in Louisville, KY. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Linda passed away on September 16, 2026 at the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA.

Linda was a loving and dedicated wife of almost 51 years to her beloved husband, Jearld Robinson of Corbin, KY. She is also leaves behind, her children, Johnny Igo and wife Martha of Corbin, KY, Karen Osborne of Lexington, KY, and Cindy Madden and husband Billy of London, KY; a bonus son, Marty Robinson and wife Debbie of Leesburg, FL; as well as her cherished grandchildren, Lindsey Pierce, Ryan Osborne, Kendra Igo, Joshua Osborne (Devon), Kaci Bowlin (Rodney), MaKensee Corriveau (Ty), Robbie Igo (August), and Brett Barnett (Makinlee); three bonus grandchildren, Whitley House, Danika Riggs and Logan Madden; her great-grandchildren, Camden Pierce, Rowan Osborne, Calli Corriveau, Ryker Bowlin, Brylie Wardrup, Kai Corriveau, Amzie Bowlin, Murphy Corriveau, Drae Howard and Teddy Igo; four bonus great-grandchildren, Emma House, Lane House, Truett Riggs, and Forrest Riggs; she is also survived by her sister, Susan Davis and husband Harold of Corbin, KY; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Fischer and Marie (Herrmann) Fischer.

Linda worked and retired from Bellsouth and later AT&T. She was a member of the Corbin Presbyterian Church and deeply loved her faith. Linda found joy in life’s simple pleasures; she loved God, her family, her church, her sweet friends, and enjoyed working in her flower garden. She cherished her swim group and special friends, Lisa Black and Brenda Jody.

Linda lived by the verse 1 Corinthians 13:13, and it was evident in her love for others.

Funeral service was Sunday, September 20 at the Corbin Presbyterian Church in Corbin.

Burial service followed in the Croley Addition Highland Park Cemetery, in Williamsburg.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Corbin Presbyterian Church at 106 Master Street, Corbin, KY, 40701.

In memory of Linda, we invite you to share your stories, photos, and memories of her on her memorial page. Your contributions will serve as a comforting reminder of the love and joy she brought to all those who knew her.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.