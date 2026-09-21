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Kathy “Flora” Brown

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Kathy “Flora” Brown, age 76, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, Kentucky.
She was born on April 11, 1950, in Jellico, Tennessee, to the late Herbert Sears and Ollie (Petrey) Sears.
A dedicated homemaker, Kathy found great joy working in the garden, hunting for antiques, and cherishing time spent with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 19 years, Robert Lowell Brown; her brother, James Sears; and her sister-in-law, Carol Sears.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her devoted son, Rob Brown and his wife Sharon of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; her cherished grandson, Ethan Brown of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; her brother, Eddie Sears of Rockholds, Kentucky; her sister-in-law, Darlene Sears of Rockholds, Kentucky; brother-in-law, Clem Brown and wife Karen; and sister-in-law Pat Heineman and husband Gary; as well as several nieces and nephews, Mary Wilson, Missy King, Terry Hamblin, Rhonda Johnson, Jeff Hamblin, and Bill Hamblin; along with a host of extended family members and friends.
Funeral services was Sunday, September 6, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Logan officiating.
Interment followed at the Sharp Cemetery on Lowell Brown Road, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Robert Lowell Brown.
Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
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