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Shirley Morgan

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Shirley Morgan, age 77, of Corbin, Ky., passed away Tuesday July 7, 2026 at U.K. Medical Center Lexington, Ky. She was born April 20 1949 in Whitley County, Ky. to the late Reuben and Susie Woods Huddleston.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John L. Morgan; one sister, Margaret Campbell; two brothers, Samuel Huddleston and Donnie Huddleston; six brothers and sisters-in-law, Archie Jones, Bob and Wilma Woods, Narva Lee and Elmer T. Bryant, Margie and Ken Sexton, Jim and Mallie Woods, Betty Jack.
She is survived by two children, John Edward Morgan of Corbin, Ky., Sherry Lee Morgan of Corbin, Ky; three grandchildren, Angela Crystal, Sierra Nicole, Aaron Randal; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon Jones and Carol Mayhan; one brother, Wayne Huddleston (Ada); sister-in-law, Helen Huddleston; brother-in-law, Wayne Campbell.
Funeral service will be 1:00 pm on Saturday July 11, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Luke Day and Rev. Steve Siler officiating.
Interment will be in Highland Park Cemetery Ellison Addition.
Visitation will be 12:00 pm until funeral hour Saturday July 11, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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