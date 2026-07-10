Breaking NewsNews London Mayor announced planned resignation By: Mark White Date: July 10, 2026 London Mayor Randall Weddle has announced he is resigning. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsLondon Mayor Randall Weddlresignation effective July 12 Previous articleLamborghini dropping lawsuit against London mayor SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Lamborghini dropping lawsuit against London mayor Cumberland Valley Cruise-in, Rise & Flow Yoga and more slated to continue in downtown Corbin Walmart officially included in Corbin city limits after annexation Corbin to get new business near Exit 25, officials say they can’t identify business Shirley Morgan More like thisRelated Lamborghini dropping lawsuit against London mayor Mark White - July 10, 2026 The financial services department for a luxury automobile manufacturer... Cumberland Valley Cruise-in, Rise & Flow Yoga and more slated to continue in downtown Corbin Leeann Fragosa - July 10, 2026 Whether you are a fan of cars, yoga, art... Walmart officially included in Corbin city limits after annexation Mark White - July 9, 2026 The Corbin Walmart is now officially in the Corbin... Corbin to get new business near Exit 25, officials say they can’t identify business Mark White - July 9, 2026 Southern Corbin near I-75’s Exit 25 is getting a...