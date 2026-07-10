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Cumberland Valley Cruise-in, Rise & Flow Yoga and more slated to continue in downtown Corbin

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Whether you are a fan of cars, yoga, art or music, The City of Corbin has several events lined up throughout July.

The Cumberland Valley Cruise-in is back in Downtown Corbin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday. The event will feature classic cars, custom rides, muscle cars and motorcycles, and include train rides, a petting zoo, inflatables, prizes, vendors and music from Gary the Sound Machine. The event is free and welcomes all ages. If you are interested in showing off your car, drive down to Main Street and park in an available spot. Call (606) 528-8860 for more information.

Also, this Saturday is the Rise & Flow: Summer Yoga Series at 9 a.m. at the Beach Volleyball Court, located at 304 N. Depot St., in Corbin. The event is free and open to all levels. Organizers ask attendees to bring a mat. For more information, call the Fierce Fit Studio at (606) 215-3122.

The Cumberland Arts Collective is hosting an Art Local event for crafters, artists, writers and/or photographers to learn from and meet others. The free monthly event is for all ages and is from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 16 at Miller Park, located on 940 Barton Mill Rd., in Corbin. For more information, email cumberlandartscollective@gmail.com

Attendees can see two-time Grammy Award winner and Christian artist Laurel Daigle from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 17 at The Corbin Arena during a live performance of her hit songs. The Corbin Arena asks for those attending to not bring purses, bags or containers larger than a small clutch. Tickets can be found on The Corbin Arena website.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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