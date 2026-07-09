HeadlineNews Walmart officially included in Corbin city limits after annexation By: Mark White Date: July 9, 2026 The Corbin Walmart is now officially in the Corbin city limits. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsCorbin City CommissionCorbin Mayor Suzie RazmusCorbin Walmart Previous articleCorbin to get new business near Exit 25, officials say they can’t identify business SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin to get new business near Exit 25, officials say they can’t identify business Shirley Morgan Roy T. Meadors Jack Parks Jacqueline “Jackie” (Wells) Peters More like thisRelated Corbin to get new business near Exit 25, officials say they can’t identify business Mark White - July 9, 2026 Southern Corbin near I-75’s Exit 25 is getting a... Shirley Morgan Linda Carpenter - July 9, 2026 Shirley Morgan, age 77, of Corbin, Ky., passed away... Roy T. Meadors Linda Carpenter - July 9, 2026 Roy T. Meadors, aged 96, a resident of Williamsburg,... Jack Parks Linda Carpenter - July 9, 2026 Jack Parks, age 84, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away...