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Walmart officially included in Corbin city limits after annexation

By: Mark White

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The Corbin Walmart is now officially in the Corbin city limits.

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Mark White
Mark White
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Corbin to get new business near Exit 25, officials say they can’t identify business

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Southern Corbin near I-75’s Exit 25 is getting a...

Shirley Morgan

Obituaries 0
Shirley Morgan, age 77, of Corbin, Ky., passed away...

Roy T. Meadors

Obituaries 0
Roy T. Meadors, aged 96, a resident of Williamsburg,...

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