Christian hip-hop performers coming to Corbin to highlight drug addiction recovery resources

Five Christian hip-hop performers are coming to Corbin next month to celebrate faith through music and highlight addiction recovery resources in the area.

Turned Up for Christ is a free admission concert featuring Redeemed from Tennessee, J. Truth from Georgia, Nicky Gracious from Indiana and Dray Day Ministry and Aubreyy from Ohio. The event also features Roy McGee, a pastor and founder of Fountain of Hope Ministries in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Organizer Chris Simpson is a truck driver and Christian hip-hop fan from Corbin. Simpson said he has followed Redeemed and J. Truth for several years and seeing them perform in Tennessee made him think about bringing their message home.

“We’ve never had that in Corbin that I know of,” he said. “I asked my wife if she thought I could do this, and she said ‘if God’s behind it, absolutely.’”

Simpson said he doubted he could put the event together, but reaching out to Redeemed quickly opened the door for something much bigger than he expected.

“We have had people reach out from everywhere because these particular artists have never done a concert together,” Simpson said. “There are people coming from Georgia, Florida, Lexington, Ohio and I don’t know where else.”

Turned Up for Christ centers around drug addiction recovery because Simpson said he, McGee and the performers have all battled addiction and found recovery in religion. Simpson said around 30 recovery resources including Isaiah 58:10 Ministries and Outreach from London, The Sanctuary House in Corbin and McGee’s Fountain of Hope Ministries will be set up at the event to offer information and help to those who attend.

“I did not know that we had the resources in our area that we do,” Simpson said. “There are resources in our town that will help you get back on your feet and stay clean. You just don’t know about them.”

Turned Up for Christ starts 4 p.m. on August 28 in the Corbin Civic Center. There will be a meet and greet, testimonials and free food before the performers take the stage at 6 p.m.