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Whitley County preparing to pave 20.7 miles of roads thanks to LARP funding

By: Mark White

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The largest Whitley County road paving project in 20 years is coming soon.

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Mark White
Mark White
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Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou recently sentenced a Williamsburg...

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