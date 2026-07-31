HeadlineNews Whitley County preparing to pave 20.7 miles of roads thanks to LARP funding By: Mark White Date: July 31, 2026 The largest Whitley County road paving project in 20 years is coming soon. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tags$2668000 in fundingKentucky Transportation Cabinetlargest Whitley County road paving projectLocal Area Road Program (LARP)Whitley County Fiscal CourWhitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. Previous articleLondon man indicted on unlawful imprisonment chargeNext articleKnox Co. Grand Jury indicts East Bernstadt man for assaulting four police officers SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Man sentenced after recording children Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts East Bernstadt man for assaulting four police officers London man indicted on unlawful imprisonment charge Future medical providers get firsthand rural experience at Dayspring clinics Corbin woman indicted after reportedly tasing two children More like thisRelated Man sentenced after recording children Mark White - July 31, 2026 Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou recently sentenced a Williamsburg... Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts East Bernstadt man for assaulting four police officers Mark White - July 31, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury indicted an East Bernstadt... London man indicted on unlawful imprisonment charge Mark White - July 31, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury indicted a London man... Future medical providers get firsthand rural experience at Dayspring clinics Gray Hawkins - July 30, 2026 Dayspring Health partnered with a Texas university to give...