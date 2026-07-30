News Corbin woman indicted after reportedly tasing two children By: Mark White Date: July 30, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury indicted a Corbin woman Friday for allegedly abusing and assaulting two children by tasering them. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsallegedly abusing and assaulting two children by tasering themHolly Ann Millstwo counts of first-degree criminal abuse and two counts of fourth-degree assault Previous articleKnox Co. Grand Jury indicts four people on drug trafficking charges SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts four people on drug trafficking charges W’burg Fire Chief Larry Todd honored for years of service Lawsuits Marriage Licenses Deeds More like thisRelated Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts four people on drug trafficking charges Mark White - July 30, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury indicted four people on... W’burg Fire Chief Larry Todd honored for years of service Mark White - July 30, 2026 Williamsburg Fire Chief Larry “LT” Todd, who is retiring... Lawsuits Mark White - July 30, 2026 Michael Dale Phillips and Kendra Lee Phillips vs. Brianna... Marriage Licenses Mark White - July 30, 2026 Billie Dottie Warren, 21, of Corbin, a kindergarten monitor,...