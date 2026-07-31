News Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts East Bernstadt man for assaulting four police officers By: Mark White Date: July 31, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury indicted an East Bernstadt man Friday for allegedly assaulting four police officers during a May 24 incident. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsalcohol intoxicationallegedly assaulting four police officersfour counts of third-degree assault of a police officerMichael Allen Mills IIIresisting arrestsecond-degree criminal mischiefsecond-degree disorderly conductthird-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) Previous articleWhitley County preparing to pave 20.7 miles of roads thanks to LARP fundingNext articleMan sentenced after recording children SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Man sentenced after recording children Whitley County preparing to pave 20.7 miles of roads thanks to LARP funding London man indicted on unlawful imprisonment charge Future medical providers get firsthand rural experience at Dayspring clinics Corbin woman indicted after reportedly tasing two children More like thisRelated Man sentenced after recording children Mark White - July 31, 2026 Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou recently sentenced a Williamsburg... Whitley County preparing to pave 20.7 miles of roads thanks to LARP funding Mark White - July 31, 2026 The largest Whitley County road paving project in 20... London man indicted on unlawful imprisonment charge Mark White - July 31, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury indicted a London man... Future medical providers get firsthand rural experience at Dayspring clinics Gray Hawkins - July 30, 2026 Dayspring Health partnered with a Texas university to give...