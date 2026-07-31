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Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts East Bernstadt man for assaulting four police officers

By: Mark White

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The Knox County Grand Jury indicted an East Bernstadt man Friday for allegedly assaulting four police officers during a May 24 incident.

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Mark White
Mark White
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