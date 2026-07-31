News Corbin man indicted in second rape case By: Mark White Date: July 31, 2026 For the second time this year, a Knox County grand jury has indicted a Corbin man on a rape charge. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsfirst-degree persistent felony offenderKnox County Grand JuryPreston Allen Messerthird-degree rape Previous articleMan sentenced after recording childrenNext articleCorbin Tourism expects record restaurant tax revenue in current fiscal year SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin Tourism expects record restaurant tax revenue in current fiscal year Man sentenced after recording children Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts East Bernstadt man for assaulting four police officers Whitley County preparing to pave 20.7 miles of roads thanks to LARP funding London man indicted on unlawful imprisonment charge More like thisRelated Corbin Tourism expects record restaurant tax revenue in current fiscal year Gray Hawkins - July 31, 2026 Corbin Tourism expects record restaurant tax revenue in the... Man sentenced after recording children Mark White - July 31, 2026 Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou recently sentenced a Williamsburg... Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts East Bernstadt man for assaulting four police officers Mark White - July 31, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury indicted an East Bernstadt... Whitley County preparing to pave 20.7 miles of roads thanks to LARP funding Mark White - July 31, 2026 The largest Whitley County road paving project in 20...