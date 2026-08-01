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Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission adds money to retirement fund

By: Gray Hawkins

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The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission approved an increase of $5,000 to the 2026-2027 fiscal year budget during a first reading on July 21.

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Gray Hawkins
Gray Hawkins
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