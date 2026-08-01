News Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission adds money to retirement fund By: Gray Hawkins Date: August 1, 2026 The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission approved an increase of $5,000 to the 2026-2027 fiscal year budget during a first reading on July 21. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Gray Hawkins Tags2026-2027 fiscal yearChairperson Summer JacksoCorbin Tourism and Convention CommissionExecutive Director Emily Robertsincrease of $5000 Previous articleWhitley County High School baseball and softball fundamental campNext articleMcGaw Music Center gets facelift as part of UC renovation project SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular McGaw Music Center gets facelift as part of UC renovation project Whitley County High School baseball and softball fundamental camp Corbin superintendent receives two exemplary ratings during review Corbin Tourism expects record restaurant tax revenue in current fiscal year Corbin man indicted in second rape case More like thisRelated McGaw Music Center gets facelift as part of UC renovation project Gray Hawkins - August 1, 2026 The University of the Cumberlands (UC) set out on... Whitley County High School baseball and softball fundamental camp Leeann Fragosa - August 1, 2026 Approximately 40 athletes participated in the Whitley County High... Corbin superintendent receives two exemplary ratings during review Leeann Fragosa - August 1, 2026 After completing his first year as superintendent at Corbin... Corbin Tourism expects record restaurant tax revenue in current fiscal year Gray Hawkins - July 31, 2026 Corbin Tourism expects record restaurant tax revenue in the...