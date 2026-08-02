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KSP Trooper helps rescue bald eagle later named ‘Trooper’ in his honor

By: Mark White

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Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are trained to perform a lot of duties from investigating crimes to traffic control and even answering the occasional stray dog complaint. However, bald eagle rescuer probably isn’t listed in the employee handbook.

Playing a pivotal role in rescuing a bald eagle earlier this summer is exactly what Trooper Trey Lovins did recently.

On June 30, KSP Post 11 in London received a call about a juvenile bald eagle, which was in distress and unable to fly near Collins Lane in Corbin. Lovins responded, found the animal and was able to catch the bald eagle, according to a KSP release.

After capturing the animal, KSP Post 11 contacted the Lake Cumberland Wildlife Refuge, which is home to the Liberty Nature Center. It is located out of Somerset. It specializes in rehabilitating raptors and birds of prey.

Lovins transported the bald eagle to the nature center and released it into their care.

Lake Cumberland Wildlife Refuge cared for the eagle and rehabbed him. On July 31, it was released back into the wild.

The young eagle was named “Trooper” in honor of the role Lovins played in its rescue.

KSP troopers along with Lake Cumberland Wildlife Refuge employees and volunteers were present for the release of Trooper on Laurel Lake near Holly Bay beach.

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