Sharon Taylor Sims, 84, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home on July 28, 2026.

Born on April 7, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, Sharon was raised in Williamsburg, Kentucky, where she developed the deep love of family that would define her life.

A graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, Sharon began her career as an elementary school teacher, where she loved her students, and they loved her in return. She later spent many years with the Kentucky Department for Employment Services, retiring as a branch office manager, and continued serving her community as a volunteer election poll worker after retirement.

On September 5, 1987, she married Jimmy Alan Sims. Together they shared many happy years until Jim’s passing in 2015.

A devoted Christian, Sharon lived her faith through kindness, compassion, and service to others. She was a gifted seamstress who loved creating handmade gifts for her family and enjoyed spending time at the beach, attending University of Kentucky football games, dancing, and gathering with family and friends. She never met a stranger, and her radiant smile, thoughtful advice, generous spirit, and gift for storytelling left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Her grandchildren lovingly knew her as “Gramma,” each holding a special place in her heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Alan Sims; her stepson, Jeffrey Sims; her brother, James Taylor; and her parents.

She is survived by her daughters, Kelley Moore (Mike), Sheryl Cox (Geoff), and Gena Romines (James); her stepdaughter, Angie DeRossett (Tim); her brother, Ben Taylor, Jr; her sister, Mary Redding; her grandchildren, Henry Fox (Jakob), Ryan Furlong, and Hannah Cranmer; her step-grandchildren, Taylor DeRossett (Nicholas) and Josh DeRossett; her great-grandchildren, Liam Furlong, Brynn Cranmer, Charles Cranmer, and Killian Pike-Furlong; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Sharon’s legacy lives on in the love she shared, the lives she touched, and the family and friends she cherished.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5th, 2026 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 463 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Reverend Tom Bowman. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery.