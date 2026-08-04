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Obituaries

Billy Mike Claxton

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Billy Mike Claxton, age 55, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Sunday, August 2, 2026, at U.K. Medical Center. He was born November 2, 1970, in Jellico, Tennessee.
Billy is preceded in death by father, Buford Claxton; mother, Daphine (Violet) Claxton; brothers, James “Sonny” Claxton, Buford Claxton, Jr.; and sister, Judy Copeland.
He is survived by his wife, Paula (Delk) Claxton; daughters, Katie Keener and husband Jamie, Jacinda Delk, Autumn Delk, Emberlynn Delk; grandchildren, Chevelle and Wrenlee Keener, Jimson Kemplin, Samara, Emmy and Daxtyn Delk; brothers, Charles Claxton and wife Nancy, Danny Claxton and wife Donna, Paul Claxton and wife Colleen; sisters, Mae Elliott, Lois Singleton and husband Raymond, Kathy Cox and husband Scott, Beverly Chadwell and husband Jim; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm Thursday, August 6, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be at 3 pm with Rev. Lester Cox officiating.
Burial will follow in Lambdin Cemetery, Sled Creek.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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