Andrew J. (A.J.) Lawson, age 79, departed this life July 30, 2026, at his home in the Boston community of Whitley County. A.J. was born March 4, 1947, to the late Andrew and Nannie (Gosnell) Lawson. In addition to his parents, A.J. was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 39 years, Patricia Hall Lawson; father and mother-in-law, Clyde and Francis Hall; sisters, Bonnie Russell, Sandra Bogan, and Barbara Coffee; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Lewis, Ronald Hall and Jim Trimble; sisters-in-law, Ethel Lawson and Janet Lawson.

A patriotic and brave American, A.J. proudly served his country as a decorated Vietnam War veteran, earning two Purple Hearts. Professionally, he spent most of his adult life working for American Greetings in Corbin, Kentucky. A devoted man of faith, he was a long-time member of Boston Baptist Church. Outside of work and church, A.J. loved spending time outdoors, mowing grass, and possessed a “green thumb” for gardening. Above all, he cherished his family and friends and loved nothing more than spending time with them.

He is survived by his loving children, Andrea (James) Smith of Corbin, KY, and Britt (Chandra) Lawson of London, KY; and his four cherished grandchildren: Leah Smith, Eli Lawson, Caleb Lawson, and Abby Smith.

A.J. also leaves behind four brothers: James Lawson, Arlis Lawson, Jerry Lawson, and Rick (Debbie) Lawson; three sisters: Janice (Paul) Parsley, Carol Trimble, Linda (Edmon) Cox, and Vivian (Larry) Siler; one brother-in-law, Harvey Coffee; and two sisters-in-law, MaryLou (Damon) Mitchell and Patty Hall; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was officiated by Pastor Marty Bramble and held on Monday, August 3rd, at Boston Baptist Church.

Graveside service followed the funeral, and was officiated by his nephew, Pastor Larry Siler, at Boston Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bill Lawson, Tony Parsley, Jerry A. Lawson, Robert Baker, Trent Coffee, Jeff Lawson, Eli Lawson, and Jerry Reynolds. Honorary pallbearers were Jimmy Lawson, Tim Coffee, and Caleb Lawson.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.