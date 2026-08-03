Nancy Waller, 90, born November 23, 1935, in Williamsburg, KY, passed away on July 31, 2026.

She was a loving and smart woman, who lived a fulfilling life surrounded by those she held dearest. Nancy attended of the Buffalo Missionary Baptist Church; she was known for her faith and the love she carried for her family.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Kathy Singley and husband Darrell of Corbin, KY; and her son, Ed Waller Corbin, KY. She was a proud and loving grandmother to Kayla Crabtree (Travis), Jaron Singley, and Jessie Powell (Jonathan). Her great-grandchildren, Conner Crabtree, Jason Crabtree, and Elaina Powell, were sources of immense joy and pride in her life. Nancy is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as a host of other family and friends who will deeply mourn her passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Roxie (Durham) Branham; her husbands, John Waller and John Moore; and her brothers, Glennis Branham, Kenneth Branham, Paul Branham, Roy Branham, and LS Branham; and her sister, Tina Brock.

The visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, at 12:00 pm at Croley Funeral Home, located at 103 South 2nd Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Vernon Jones officiating.

The burial service will commence at 2:00 pm at the Jellico Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.